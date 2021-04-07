CJ Dances And Dazzles In His Fiery ‘Set’ Video

Staten Island rapper CJ continues his quest to dominate pop culture with the video for “Set” from his debut EP Loyalty Over Royalty. This brings the total number of music videos from that project to five of eight, including “Whoopty,” his original breakout hit, “Bop,” its first follow-up, and “Real One,” which he released in the final week of March to extend his run.

In addition to the aforementioned videos from the EP, he’s also released multiple remixes of “Whoopty” to ensure maximum saturation. On the “NYC Remix,” he recruits French Montana, his vocal doppelganger, and Rowdy Rebel, the GS9 New York drill forebear who recently ended a six-year stint in prison, to hype up the Big Apple aspect of the standout hit. Then, he got in touch with his roots via the “Latin Mix,” which features Reggaeton/Latin trap stars Anuel AA and Ozuna to talk smack in Spanish.

To date, “Whoopty” by far remains CJ’s most popular track thanks to an infectious beat that even other rappers find irresistable. So far, Tierra Whack, Westside Boogie, Polo G, and Young M.A have all gone in with freestyles over the melodic loop, with more sure to come.

Watch CJ’s “Set” video above.

CJ is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.