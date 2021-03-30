CJ Insists He’s A ‘Real One’ In His Latest High-Energy Video

CJ isn’t about to let the momentum of his “Whoopty” success slip away. After dropping a pair of well-received remixes — the “Whoopty NYC Remix” featuring French Montana and Rowdy Rebel, and the “Whoopty Latin Mix” with Anuel AA and Ozuna — the Staten Island native is following up with a new video from his debut EP, Loyalty Over Royalty. In the “Real One” video, CJ performs solo in an empty warehouse with moody lighting, with sultry shots of models seducing the camera cut in.

Lyrically, CJ insists that a romantic interest “wanna f*ck with a real one,” rhyming in a singsong flow to boast about his sex appeal and newfound success. It’s a short but effective song that shows his versatility, slightly departing from the catchy vocal sample and spare rhythms of his drill hit, but not so much that it might alienate the fans of that song who helped drive it and its multiple remixes to over 250 million cumulative views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, with songs like “Bop” and “Politics” racking up some respectable streaming numbers of their own, it looks like CJ has the tools to dodge one-hit-wonder status — although he should probably look into switching up his video locations and concepts sometime soon.

Watch the “Real One” video above.

CJ is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.