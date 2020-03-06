Ultra Music Festival 2020 Is Officially Canceled Due To The Coronavirus

Earlier this week, there were reports that Miami’s Ultra Music Festival would be canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. Today, it was made official: Ultra has been postponed until next year, which effectively cancels this year’s event.

Ultra posted an official notice on its website, which says “the City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring” that this year’s festival be postponed from March 20-22 to March 26-28, 2021. The message goes on to say, “We completely understand how extremely frustrating this is because so many of you are looking forward to coming to Ultra, having already made travel arrangements. This is, however, an unprecedented issue which is not being taken lightly, and we must continue to defer to the authorities for guidance. Ultimately, there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each of you, together with everyone else involved in the production of the event.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said at a press conference this morning, “We’re emphasizing to the public that this decision is not a cause for alarm or panic, but rather that we are doing it with an abundance of caution. We are obtaining this guidance from the CDC, which defines mass gatherings as those with 25,000 people or more.”

Read the full official announcement from Ultra below.