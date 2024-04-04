If you haven’t had tickets for months or don’t plan on trying to snag any last-minute, the good news is that you can still check out the festivities thanks to the festival livestream. For more on how that’s going to work for 2024, keep scrolling.

Coachella is coming right up, with the first weekend running from April 12 to 14 and the second from April 19 to 21. There’s a strong lineup this year, too, featuring Tyler The Creator , Doja Cat , Lana Del Rey, No Doubt, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter , Tyla, Ice Spice, J Balvin, Victoria Monét, Reneé Rapp, Lil Yachty , and Khruangbin.

How To Watch The 2024 Coachella Livestream

The free livestream kicks off on April 12 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) via the Coachella YouTube channel. The second weekend’s livestream will start on April 19, also at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Aside from the performances themselves, the stream will also feature “special editorial content from the artists on the ground.” Furthermore, each day’s livestream lineup will be aired on repeat until the livestream returns the following day. The Coachella YouTube channel will also feature on-demand performance highlights. This year’s livestream will introduce a multiview experience for TV screens that will allow viewers to watch up to four of the six livestream feeds at once.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.