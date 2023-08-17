Earlier this year, Coi Leray unveiled her LP Coi. Hip-hop fans mocked her after reports of low sales; The album peaked at No. 102 on the Billboard 200 chart, short of the No. 89 high of her 2022 debut Trendsetter. But, the Twitter account Hip Hop All Day shared a list showing that it is one of Spotify’s most-streamed rap albums of the year so far.

She quote-tweeted the tweet, writing, “This why idgaf wat nun of y’all haten ass weirdos have to say about me. F*ck a validation ! I ain’t NEVER gonna stop having fun with this sh*t . Ever. Thanks to all my supporters. Amazing albums.”

She’s dealt with a lot of trolls in her career. Because her dad is Benzino, she has had to take to social media to assert her hard work: “Y’all buggen. My versatility, my stage presence,” she wrote on Twitter. “My stats. My collabs. My Brand Deals. Fashion Girl. I can dance. Sing. Rap. It’s fine if you don’t see it now. I’m in no rush for you to notice.”

She continued, “lol I’m that girl. Real life. Offline. In the booth. On the stage. On the red carpet. On the radio. Overseas. And that’s just what it is. Shout out to my b*tches who stay true to them selves and dgaf what nobody has to say!”