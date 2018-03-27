What’s The Real Secret To A Longer Life? Go To More Concerts

Getty Image

The health and wellness sector is a multi-billion dollar industry. Everyone is looking for that extra bit of something to extend whatever time they were gifted on this planet, whether that be through diet, exercise, supplements, spiritual-teachings, or any other method you can possibly conceive. According to a new study put together by Patrick Fagan, an expert in behavioural science and Associate Lecturer at Goldsmith’s University, the answer to a longer life might be as simple as going to see your favorite band live.

Astonishingly, Fagan found that attending just one show every two weeks or so has the ability to increase life expectancy by a full nine years time. To put that in perspective, the study concluded that a person’s wellbeing increased by 21% from just 20 minutes of gig-time, compared to only 10% derived from doing yoga and only 7% for walking your dog. That’s not to slag yoga and dogs by the way, both of which are totally chill activities, but seemingly pale in comparison to the health benefits of watching Beyoncé belt out “Drunk In Love” or Jack White shred on guitar, or Kendrick Lamar rip out “M.A.A.D. City,” surrounded by flames.

“Our research showcases the profound impact gigs have on feelings of health, happiness and wellbeing—with fortnightly or regular attendance being the key,” Fagan wrote. “Combining all of our findings with O2’s research, we arrive at a prescription of a gig a fortnight which could pave the way for almost a decade more years of life.”

Long story short, when in doubt, go to the gig. Your very life could depend on it!