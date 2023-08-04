While Cordae and his longtime girlfriend, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, are still going strong, he has just dropped a situationship anthem for the summer. On the breezy “Make Up Your Mind,” Cordae shows off his lowkey R&B chops, tapping into a more rhythmic sound.

Over a thumping, percussive beat, Cordae tries to read the signals delivered to him by an elusive lady.

“I said she love me / She love me not / But she don’t got no damn clue about what she want,” he rap-sings on the song’s chorus.

While most of us can relate to the song, the groovy beat makes it easy to brush off any nebulous relationships, and just go with the flow.

“I just wanted to make a timeless song that makes people feel good,” said Cordae in a statement.

Outside of this particular song, it’s been a pretty busy summer for Cordae. Back in July, he and Osaka welcomed a baby girl. Beginning today (August 4), Cordae will also be supporting rapper NF on his Hope Tour, which kicks off in Glendale, AZ.

You can listen to “Make Up Your Mind” above.

