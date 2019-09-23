Cupcakke made headlines this weekend: After the Chicago rapper accused a pop star of racism, she took shots at a K-pop singer with a diehard fanbase. Afterward, the rapper took to Instagram Live to announce her retirement from music, saying she purposely stirred the pot on social media in order to draw attention to the announcement.

Once the social media antics had died down, Cupcakke addressed her followers in an intimate and emotional Instagram live stream. “So,” she started, choking up. “This live is going to be the last video that y’all gonna see of me.” The rapper admitted her social media antics were intended to draw attention to herself before she revealed her retirement. “Recently, the past night and today, I just been sporadic and it’s because I wanted to get as much attention as possible to let y’all know that I will no longer be doing music. And all of my music will be coming off of every platform.”

Cupcakke went on to explain the decision to quit music became clear to her while on tour. The rapper said she felt as though her raunchy lyrics were “corrupting the youth,” especially after seeing a 13-year-old dancing to her music. “I am done with music, I am done with the tour, even though this is the beginning. I’m sorry to let every fan down.”

Cupcakke also explained she’s had a tumultuous year. The rapper admitted she is coping with a gambling addiction, saying she lost $700,000 in one night. Earlier this year, Cupcakke drafted a suicidal tweet before she checked herself into the hospital. Cupcakke has already begun the process of removing herself from the internet. So far, the rapper has deleted her Twitter and Instagram account.

Watch Cupcakke’s full retirement announcement above.