D-Nice Shares His Massive ‘Home School’ Set As A Playlist On Spotify

Hip-hop pioneer D-Nice’s Home School DJ set — aka “Club Quarantine” — is now available as a mega-sized playlist on Spotify, courtesy of the man himself. Although his work within the genre had already made him a superstar to old-school rap fans, last weekend’s sets made him a household name — literally — when he decided to randomly livestream himself spinning records for over nine hours to beat the self-isolation boredom the Wednesday before. By the time word had spread, his sets on Saturday and Sunday opened with 20,000 viewers and peaked at well over 150,000.

The original “social distancing party” welcomed guests from Drake to Rihanna to former First Lady Michelle Obama as D-Nice played hits from Rick James, Earth, Wind & Fire, Rufus & Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, and more. Don’t worry if you missed out on the party, though. D-Nice has since teamed up with Spotify to make a massive playlist of songs he played during the sets, which run a gamut of decades and genres, but all share the same, uplifting mood and the same goal: To get listeners to get up and dance.

In a press release announcing the partnership, D-Nice said, “I am honored and humbled to partner with Spotify on the official Homeschool Playlist. This list will rotate on songs that are guaranteed to make listeners dance and enjoy themselves. Stay tuned for more updates to this list.”

Press play on the playlist below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.