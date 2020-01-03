It was reported yesterday (via Miami Herald) that on Thursday night, DaBaby was detained by Miami police and brought in for questioning about a robbery. He did not face any charges at the time, but while he was being questioned, it was discovered that he had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas on a battery charge.

For that reason, DaBaby was held in custody “until further notice.” After being detained, it was revealed late last night that the rapper was arrested on battery charges, and that he is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a $1,500 bond.

BREAKING UPDATE: Jonathan Kirk, AKA #DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) has officially been arrested by @MiamiPD on a battery charge. He’s being held in the Miami Dade jail with a $1,500 bond. @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/hGRCCzSQJz pic.twitter.com/5Jym63L1q8 — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) January 3, 2020

TMZ reports that the victim of the alleged robbery is a concert promoter who met up with DaBaby to pay him for a performance. After DaBaby believed the promoter was a couple thousand dollars short with his payment, the situation reportedly “just went out of control,” as a source put it.

This latest arrest comes quickly after DaBaby had a run-in with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and he said of the incident, “CMPD — unlawful police department — unlawfully searched my car, arrested me. Every time I do a show here. Every time. There’s nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around — can I borrow your microphone? [grabs microphone] — Shining it into the car windows… they follow me, they pull us over for no reason.”