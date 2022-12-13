When it rains, it pours, but for DaBaby, it seems like he’s stuck in a never-ending hurricane. Since his infamous comments at Rolling Loud back in 2021, the “Bop” rapper hasn’t caught a break. Not only did his latest album, Baby On Baby 2, perform poorly on Billboard‘s Hot 100 charts, but the Charlotte native also became the butt of several online jokes due to his show’s lack of ticket sales.

Now, according to TMZ, one of his most popular songs, “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch, is the subject of a new lawsuit. Producer JuJu Beatz allegedly opened the copyright enrichment case in which JuJu claims DaBaby stole the song’s beat from him under the cloak of sampling.

The documents reveal JuJu initially sent the beat in a digital file to the rapper’s team in 2019. Someone on his team with access to the file opened the instrumental more than 40 times between when it was initially sent and when the song was released in April 2020.

Lastly, JuJu claims while the rapper racked up millions of dollars in profit from the song, he was not compensated for his unauthorized contribution. JuJu told the courts he has attempted to settle this dispute with the rapper privately, but DaBaby refuses to “cooperate or accept responsibility for blatant and willful copyright infringement.”

Due to DaBaby’s dismissal of the JuJu’s outreach attempts, Roddy Ricch, who is featured on the track, and several others involved in the song’s production have now been named as co-defendants.