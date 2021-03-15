DaBaby Employs A Choir In HIs 2021 Grammys Performance Of ‘Rockstar’ With Roddy Ricch

DaBaby is a rapper with a gift for puns, but his performance of “Rockstar” at the 2021 Grammys gave host Trevor Noah such a good setup, it’s almost shocking they didn’t shut the whole thing down immediately after. Backed by a choir of silver-haired, elder singers — comparisons were made to the Supreme Court, which still runs overwhelmingly old and white — DaBaby was joined by Roddy Ricch and Anthony Hamilton for a blown-out performance, with Noah dubbing the backup singers “The Baby Boomers” when all was said and done.

DaBaby and Roddy share three nominations this year for “Rockstar,” which has them both anticipating potential wins for Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Record Of The Year. DaBaby’s “Bop” was also nominated for Best Rap Performance, although Megan Thee Stallion secured that award for herself earlier in the evening in the non-televised portion of the proceedings for her Beyonce-featuring song “Savage.” Meanwhile, Roddy himself is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, and Song Of The Year for his TikTok-favorite solo single “The Box.”

After his performance, DaBaby barely had time to remove his sparkly driving gloves before returning to the stage to support Dua Lipa on her “Levitating” performance, still shining in his all-white suit.

