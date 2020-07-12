As they promised soon after his untimely death, Pop Smoke’s estate delivered the late rapper’s debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon on July 3. The title proved prophetic, as the late rapper’s posthumous album has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums charts.

Pop Smoke grabbed the top spot with an impressive first-week total of 251,000 equivalent album units. Of the 251,000 number, 190,000 were streaming equivalent units and 59,000 were pure album sales. This first-week number gives Pop the sixth-biggest first-week of 2020, the fourth-highest streaming week of 2020, and the first posthumous No. 1 album since December 2018.

Coming in second is the original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton: An American Musical, which celebrated its 250th week on the charts by coming in at No. 2, with 102,000 equivalent album units — a new peak for the album. The No. 2 position makes Hamilton: An American Musical the highest-charting cast album since 1969. Other milestones for Hamilton: An American Musical this week on the charts include the largest week by units for a cast album and the largest sales week for a cast recording in four years.

Elsewhere, Lil Baby’s My Turn comes in at No. 3 with 62,000 and to round out the top 5, DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby can be found at No. 4 and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding at No 5.

As for the bottom half of the top 10 we find The Weeknd’s After Hours at No. 6, Harry Styles’ Fine Line at No. 7, Polo G’s The Goat at No. 8, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake at No. 9, and Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 at No. 10.

(Via Billboard)