Fresh off releasing his second album Kirk, DaBaby is back less than a week later with a music video. DaBaby’s latest video is for the album’s fourth track, “Vibez.” Initially, Dababy previewed “Vibez” last week on his Instagram account: “Let’s go, this Friday, (motherf*cker),” he wrote.

The video starts with a shot of DaBaby screaming “Let’s go.” Cutaway shots track Dababy and his plethora of women all around his residence, starting with three women on his couch then giving the viewer a tour of Dababy’s place, with b-roll browsing through rooms, each with a surplus of women in them. Whether he’s riding car service or prancing around his house, a slew of women is with DaBaby and his crew at all times. At one point, the rapper pops the trunk for women to exit his car via the rear, while at another point he runs down an alleyway to escape all of the women’s attention. The video ends with a song change to “Bop” from Kirk as DaBaby and his entourage cruise the streets of Miami in a convertible.

DaBaby’s receiving all of his roses at the moment. Monday, he performed on Jimmy Fallon after releasing Kirk Friday. The 13-track effort is available now via Interscope. Get it here.

