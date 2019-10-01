DaBaby’s new album Kirk landed Friday night and the North Carolina stopped by the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a medley of bangers from the new collection with The Roots, including “Intro,” “Really,” and “Bop.” The performance is only his second late-night appearance to date; in his late-night debut, he supported Megan Thee Stallion with a verse from her Fever favorite “Cash Sh*t” on the same show.

Performing in front of a massive backdrop of Kirk‘s cover, DaBaby turns in an impressive display of breath control, ripping through his machine gun-quick verses with the house band providing the backing tracks. During the first verse of “Intro,” he sits on a stool, conserving energy for the massive explosion that comes on verse two. The man literally does laps around the stage, then receives some exuberant support from Stunna 4 Vegas, a fellow North Carolina rapper who appears with DaBaby on “Really” before DaBaby closes out his set solo with “Bop.”

The set bursts with the energy that DaBaby has been bringing to his guest appearances all year. After dropping his debut album, DaBaby On Baby, he’s since burnt down features on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Quality Control’s Control The Streets, Vol. 2, and Lil Nas X’s “Panini” Remix, aside from delivering one of the standout XXL Freshman Cypher verses.