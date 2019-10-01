Music

DaBaby Turned ‘The Tonight Show’ Stage Upside Down With A Medley Of ‘Kirk’ Bangers

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

DaBaby’s new album Kirk landed Friday night and the North Carolina stopped by the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a medley of bangers from the new collection with The Roots, including “Intro,” “Really,” and “Bop.” The performance is only his second late-night appearance to date; in his late-night debut, he supported Megan Thee Stallion with a verse from her Fever favorite “Cash Sh*t” on the same show.

Performing in front of a massive backdrop of Kirk‘s cover, DaBaby turns in an impressive display of breath control, ripping through his machine gun-quick verses with the house band providing the backing tracks. During the first verse of “Intro,” he sits on a stool, conserving energy for the massive explosion that comes on verse two. The man literally does laps around the stage, then receives some exuberant support from Stunna 4 Vegas, a fellow North Carolina rapper who appears with DaBaby on “Really” before DaBaby closes out his set solo with “Bop.”

The set bursts with the energy that DaBaby has been bringing to his guest appearances all year. After dropping his debut album, DaBaby On Baby, he’s since burnt down features on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Quality Control’s Control The Streets, Vol. 2, and Lil Nas X’s “Panini” Remix, aside from delivering one of the standout XXL Freshman Cypher verses.

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: EVA, Stillhungry, And More Bandcamp Albums From September

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter
×