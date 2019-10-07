YBN Cordae Brought Damian Lillard On Stage In Portland For A Few Bars

Damian Lillard is one of the NBA’s finest players, but fans are also fully aware that he’s a legitimate rapper as well. The Portland Trailblazers guard recently released his third album, Big D.O.L.L.A., and it includes a feature from Lil Wayne. Now Lillard has teamed up with another big name in hip-hop, but this time, he did it on stage: YBN Cordae performed in Portland this weekend, and during the show, he brought Lillard on stage.

Lillard shared some photos from his appearance and wrote, “S/o bra for bringing me out to perform on his set tonight after @trailblazers FanFest! Played in @moda_center hundreds of times and now I’ve performed my music in it as well with a GOAT!!! @ybncordae brotha brotha much love ALWAYS!!!!”

Lillard recently told Uproxx how he sees the evolution of his rap career so far, saying, “I think from the first one it was more like, ‘Oh, he can rap. For all the basketball players he can really got bars.’ And then the second one it was like, ‘Okay he’s serious. He really wants to do music.’ And this one it was like people respected it for the music and not just having bars. They actually liked the songs. I’m seeing people on Instagram and on Twitter and just constantly playing it over and over. It’s music that they really like rocking with and not just, ‘Oh let me give it a listen.’ They’re fans of the music. So, I think that’s been the biggest difference.”

Look who surprised the crowd tonight at @ModaCenter 👀 Dame D.O.L.L.A. | @YbnCordae pic.twitter.com/ejDQgWRQUt — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 7, 2019

Watch a clip of Lillard’s performance above, and read our interview with Lillard here.

Big D.O.L.L.A. is out now via Front Page Music. Get it here.