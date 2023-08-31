Here Is Daniel Caesar’s ‘Superpowers Tour’ Setlist

Daniel Caesar’s Superpowers Tour kicked off earlier this week to support his new album Never Enough, and now that we’ve had a couple of representative shows, we know what the setlist should look like for the duration (although, I suppose it is subject to change at the whims of the artist). Courtesy of setlist.fm, here is the setlist for Daniel Caesar’s Superpowers Tour.

The Toronto singer is being supported by a huge number of opening acts on the tour which includes BADBADNOTGOOD, Flying Lotus, Moses Sumney, and more. While the majority of the dates will feature either Philadelphia singer-songwriter Orion Sun or Pittsburgh crooner Montell Fish, all of the Canadian tour dates, except for Caesar’s hometown show, will feature Moses Sumney. The Toronto show will feature BADBADNOTGOOD and Charlotte Day Wilson, while shows in Los Angeles and New York will have guest stars Flying Lotus and Omar Apollo, respectively

You can see the setlist below and the remaining tour dates and tickets at Daniel Caesar’s official website.