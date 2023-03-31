We are just a week out from Daniel Caesar‘s upcoming third studio album, Never Enough. Ahead of the much-anticipated project, Caesar has shared a romantic new single called “Valentina.”

On “Valentina,” Caesar longs for a beautiful woman, and although she is already spoken for, he just can’t seem to let go of the thought of her.

The song opens with simple chords, before the percussion kicks in, and Caesar loops us in with a moody key change.

“Valentina, baby / I only need one moment of time / To make you feel a way / From the first time I looked in your eyes / I knew that I would find a way / To make you mine,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

Though Caesar has kept the details of Never Enough iron-clad, he revealed last year in an interview with Complex that given his introverted nature, and the fact that much of the album was conceived during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the album will most put his emotions on display, as he keeps vocal collaborators to a minimum.

“I’m not much of a ‘go outside and be social’ type of person and that was before the quarantine,” said Caesar. “So working on the album post-quarantine, you’re not really interacting with anybody else.”

You can hear “Valentina” above.

Never Enough is out 4/7 via Republic. Find more information here.