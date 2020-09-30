Danny Brown Pens A Poignant Survival Anthem On Jimmy Edgar’s ‘Get Up’

Danny Brown is one of those rappers who not only can will to anything but also seems to be on a mission to prove that he can, as often as humanly possible. Case in point, his new collaboration with electronic producer Jimmy Edgar comes with a cavernous, glitchy composition that would throw many lesser rappers’ flows into complete disarray. Danny not only finds the pocket, but he also uses the eerie, mechanical instrumentation to pen a poignant commentary on current events. “Stay stressed out, no helpin’ out, we gotta keep it together,” he commands on the hook.

Brown is also one of those rappers who pops up every so often to wreck shop and then vanishes for months or even years at a time. In this case, it’s been almost eight months since he appeared in the video for Run The Jewels’ “3 Tearz,” nearly a year since he released his Q-Tip-produced album UknowwhatImsayin, and even longer than that since he last poked his head out with a high-profile collaborator in the form of Gorillaz on their Humanz track “Submission.”

Each time, Brown took on a completely different musical style and proved that he’s one of the game’s foremost weird beat demolishers. May his next foray into the spotlight come a lot quicker than usual.

Listen to Jimmy Edgar’s “Get Up” featuring Danny Brown above.