Danny Brown And Run The Jewels Rap For A Hundred Camera-Wielding Fans In Their ‘3 Tearz’ Video

Danny Brown continues to promote his 2019 standout uknowhatimsayin? in 2020, releasing the video for the Jpegmafia-produced “3 Tearz” featuring Run The Jewels today. The video, which is directed by Colin Read, flips traditional music video practices by placing the cameras in the hands of 100 enthusiastic fans who capture the trio of rappers as they perform the song in an otherwise empty warehouse. The video splices together their grainy, lo-fi footage to create some cool 360 degree spins, eye-popping transitions, and a fun video that eschews the typical for a truly unique take on the song and its visual companion.

Brown’s album is the fifth in a career that has spanned a decade and multiple evolutions of rap styles, sounding both contemporary and classic as a result of the guiding hand of Q-Tip, who executive-produced the album with a palette of lively, genre-twisting sounds. The end result includes both heavy hitters like “3 Tearz” and more reflective material like the nostalgic “Best Life,” which Brown recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Brown’s profile also raised significantly with his appearance in the video game Grand Theft Auto V, which he says he can’t play because he hates hearing his own voice.

uknowhatimsayin? is out now on Warp Records. Get it here.