TMZ reports Dave East just became the second rapper this month to have legal trouble while in Las Vegas. Over the weekend, Dave performed at Drai’s nightclub, but what happened after the show is what landed Dave in hot water, and the rapper wishing “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” after he was cited for battery thanks to what appears to be a sexual rendezvous gone wrong.

After his show, Dave allegedly went back to his hotel room at the Delano with two women to have a threesome, but the police ended up crashing the party. According to a police report, Dave told the police one of the two women was upset that she wasn’t getting as much attention as the other and started tossing champagne bottles at him from across the room. Two of the bottles struck Dave and left marks on his arm and leg, which the police confirmed.

However, the woman told a different story, saying in the middle of their threesome, Dave punched her several times after an argument ensued. The woman immediately ran to the bathroom to call the police and did not strike Dave with any bottles, according to her testimony. The other woman corroborated her statement, while Dave’s bodyguard backed up his in the ultimate case of “he-said-she-said.” Ultimately, both parties were cited with misdemeanor battery, but no one was arrested. Dave and the woman were treated at separate hospitals.

Following the incident, Dave’s attorney claimed the upset woman threw a soap dispenser at Dave as well and that his client did not respond with violence. Dave was recently cast as Method Man in Hulu’s Wu-Tang Clan drama series, though the status of that endeavor is unknown in light of his recent legal trouble.