Fetty Wap Was Arrested In Las Vegas On Sunday For Allegedly Punching Hotel Employees

09.03.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Fetty Wap was in Las Vegas on Sunday, but unfortunately for him what happened in Vegas did not stay in Vegas. Fetty, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, was arrested on Sunday Morning for allegedly assaulting three hotel employees at the Mirage Hotel and Casino, according to The Associated Press. Officially, Fetty was charged with three counts of battery.

In addition, local Las Vegas news outlets reported that Fetty hit a parking attendant after the two got into an argument. The cause of the argument is unknown. Initially, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department backed the news outlets’ claims, but, without explanation, charged Fetty with three charges of battery instead, according to KTNV Las Vegas. After being held in custody for an undisclosed amount of time, Fetty has since been released. Fetty’s court date is set for some time in October, according to KTNV Las Vegas.

Fetty released his self-titled debut album Fetty Wap in 2015 to critical acclaim and atop the Billboard 200, but has been relatively quiet in the years since its release. The album was backed by “Trap Queen”, “679”, and “My Way”, which all peaked inside the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, Fetty’s single “Again” peaked at 33 on the aforementioned chart.

We will have more on Fetty’s legal trouble as the story develops.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fetty Wap
TAGSFetty WapLAS VEGAS
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.27.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP