New year, new Dave East? During the rapper’s recent appearance on the My Expert Opinion podcast, East reflected on the backlash he received over his dislike for the song “Old Town Road.”

Back in April 2019, while Lil Nas X celebrated the song’s historic run on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, East, on the other hand, took to his Instagram stories writing, “This f*ckin’ ‘Old Town Road’ sh*t is f*ckin’ wack!” Later adding, “I ain’t no hater, man, but that sh*t is wack with a cape on it. It’s super wack.”

Now, nearly four years after his initial comments, the Harlem native rehashed the incident telling host Math Hoffa, “It’s like you can’t have an opinion on sh*t no more.”

“I said I did not like ‘Old Town Road.’ One day, I felt a way. I said, ‘I don’t like this record.’ You know their entire community ran down on me,” said East, clarifying, “I never said nothing about the [LGBTQ] community. I’m cool with the people in the community.”

Viewers took to Twitter to quickly remind East that he, in fact, does have a problem with the queer community after he used a homophobic Jamaican slur to comment on Lil Nas X’s Nicki Minaj-inspired Halloween costume the following year.

According to East, “You gotta know what comes with it,” but listening to the interview, it is clear he still doesn’t have a clue.

East doubled down on his disapproval of the song, saying, “I don’t like the song,” adding, “I don’t like the fact that it’s being played on New York radio, where I know it’s a thousand n****s right in the town. When I go to Atlanta, the radio sounds like Atlanta.”

Watch the full clip above.