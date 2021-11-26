It’s Black Friday, which for many means shopping for deals at big-box retailers trying to clear the year’s stock ahead of the new year. However, for some, like Snoop Dogg, it’s an opportunity to support Black businesses — which is exactly what he does in his new video for “Make Some Money,” which is presented as a showcase of colorful art and fashion by Black painters and designers with all their names attached so viewers can spend some money to support artists who might have otherwise been overlooked.

The new single comes from Snoop’s recently released compilation album The Algorithm, which he released last Friday as part of his new role at Def Jam. As such, the song also features two Def Jam artists: Dave East, who signed to the label in 2016 as part of a joint venture with Nas’ Mass Appeal Records, and Fabolous, who signed to the label in 2007, releasing four albums under the imprint beginning with From Nothin’ To Somethin’ (five, including the joint project Friday On Elm Street with Jadakiss).

Other singles from The Algorithm include “Go To War” with Blxst, and “Murder Music” with Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes, and Jadakiss.

Watch Snoop Dogg’s “Make Some Money” Video featuring Dave East and Fabolous above.