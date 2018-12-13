Getty Image

Dave Grohl is beloved because he’s one of the most talented, entertaining, and nicest guys that rock has ever seen. Whether he’s barbecuing for California firefighters or reuniting with the surviving members of Nirvana, he’s warming hearts all day every day. He’s done a lot, and now, the Foo Fighters frontman is filming a documentary about his historic and prolific career.

A couple days ago, a fan shared a photo of him and a friend posing with Grohl outside of Annandale High School, which Grohl attended, and tweeted, “Went outside to investigate a film crew on campus only to discover that it was Dave Grohl from ⁦[Foo Fighters] who went to AHS and whose mother was an English teacher at AHS. What a treat! Go Atoms!!

Grohl’s mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, confirmed that a documentary is happening back in September, when she said at an appearance in promotion of her book, “We are doing that. Coming soon.”

This news isn’t surprising, considering that in recent years, Grohl has expressed a clear and passionate interest in filmmaking. Most recently, he shared Play, a film documenting the making of a 23-minute song. Meanwhile, his 2013 directorial debut, Sound City, was very well-received: It currently has a rare “100% Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.