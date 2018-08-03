Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Whenever Dave Grohl finds himself on TV, he’s usually a lot of fun. Last year, he guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a night while Kimmel was away, and since it was the Halloween episode, he went dressed as David Letterman. Grohl returned to Kimmel last night, and brought with him a unique thank you gift.

During the Halloween episode, Grohl joined musical guest Alice Cooper for a medley of “Ballad of Dwight Fry” and “Killer,” during which Grohl’s head got chopped off with a guillotine (not actually, thankfully). Last night, meanwhile, Grohl wanted to thank Kimmel for letting him guest host the show with a gift that turned out to be, much to Kimmel’s surprise, the prop severed head from that performance.

“I took it home, and I scared my kids with it, I scared the housekeeper with it, and it got to the point where it was like, ‘I got to get this thing out of the house,'” Grohl explained. Kimmel apparently decided he wanted to pass the terror on: “You know what I’m going to do with this? I think I’m going to give this to my mom,” he said.