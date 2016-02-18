Dave Grohl Will Be Giving A Top Secret ‘Special Performance’ At This Year’s Oscars

02.18.16 2 years ago 4 Comments
2014 Summer TCA Tour - Day 3

Getty Image

Dave Grohl and his red solo cup are hitting up another awards show soon. It was announced on Thursday that Grohl will be appearing at this year’s Academy Awards on February 28. Grohl will be giving a “special performance.”

And that’s it.

No other details.

Being that Montage of Heck, the Kurt Cobain documentary, was not nominated, we would think his appearance would possibly involve the In Memoriam section of the show. You know, a “special performance” of Grohl playing “My Hero” or “Everlong” by his lonesome, armed only with a wonderful attitude and weathered acoustic guitar. Or maybe there will be a reenactment of a Mad Max: Fury Road chase scene with Grohl assuming the role of this dude:

mad-max-fury-road-awesome-guitar-guy Mad Max Fury Road awesome guitar guy

Warner Bros.

Of course, Grohl can always be counted on for a tasteful tribute performance, whether it’s for Lionel Richie, Lemmy from Motorhead or David Bowie. So, perhaps he’ll do something along those lines? Bowie didn’t win an Oscar ever, so cross that idea off the list.

Well, either way, it’ll be Dave Grohl and he rarely disappoints. In fact, he does just the opposite. So, it’s a win/win all the way around.

Dave Grohl coffee

YouTube

Other musicians who have been announced as either a presenter or performer at this year’s Oscars include Common, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Quincy Jones, The Weeknd, and Pharrell Williams.

