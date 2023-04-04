Davido is celebrating the release of his fourth studio album, Timeless. Last night, he stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform some fan favorites from the album.

During the performance, Davido sang a medley of “Feel” and “Unavailable.” The Afrofusion superstar was joined by drummers, who gave the music a rolling kick, as well as background vocals by a group of singers, as well as additional support by a four-piece vocal group called The Compozers.

Timeless marks Davido’s first album in three years. In an interview with CNN, he shared that the album had been finished around last summer, but he had taken time away from the spotlight following the death of his son.

Though he remained quiet on social media for about six months, he noticed the support from fans who often sent him messages affirming him during that period of difficulty.

“I haven’t put out an album in almost three years,” he said, “And I feel like the world needs that Davido energy. I want them to feel a breath of fresh air when they listen to the album…I just want them to feel like that love and energy is back.”

Watch the performance above.

Timeless is out now via RCA. Find more information here.