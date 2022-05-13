This fall will mark two years since Davido released his sophomore album A Better Time. The project, which was a follow-up to his 2019 debut A Good Time came complete with 17 songs and features from fellow afrobeats artists Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage, Ckay, Sauti Sol, and more, as well as hip-hop R&B acts like Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Nas, and others. With the 2020 project, it was clear that Davido’s mainstream crossover was in full effect and it was something that was proven time and time again after the arrival of A Better Time through stateside collaborations, late-night TV performances, and more.

However, all of that is in the past now as Davido prepares to release his upcoming third album. There isn’t a title for the project yet, but we’ve received the first taste of Davido’s upcoming body of work through his new single “Stand Strong.” It’s a triumphant effort that captures Davido beside The Samples, a choir that adds a glorious touch to the song. The new record is also produced by Nigerian singer-producer Pheelz, who is having a big moment of his own with “Finesse” featuring following Nigerian singer BNXN fka Buju.

You can enjoy Davido’s new song in the video above.

