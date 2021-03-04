It was just last week that Davido impressed viewers with a breezy appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk. Now, the afro-fusion star can be found doing the same on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he shared a vibrant medley of two of his songs It began with Davido seated on a gold throne by candles while his band and an array of colorful flowers surrounded him. He only sang the first verse and chorus of “Assurance” before transitioning into “Jowo.”

The latter was one of four tracks Davido performed during his Tiny Desk set. He also played “Gobe,” Aye,” and “Risky,” which were released between 2013 and 2019, making for a good trip through his discography. His Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance also promotes his last two albums, with “Assurance” coming from 2019’s A Good Time and “Jowo” appearing on 2020’s A Better Time. The latter album saw appearances from Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage, Lil Baby, Nas, Hit-Boy, Sauti Sol, Mayorkun, and more.

While it may be a while before Davido drops another album, fans will be able to hear him alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Idris Elba on an upcoming song, which the duo revealed during a recent interview on CapitalFM’s The All-New Capital Weekender.

You can watch his set in the video above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.