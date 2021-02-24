Davido Delivers A Breezy Tiny Desk Concert From His Living Room

Nigerian Afropop star Davido is the latest artist to grace the Tiny Desk “stage,” delivering a soulful at-home concert from his living room. Splitting the difference between comfy and fashionable styles, he posts up on a stool with his various awards statues prominently displayed and his band occupying whatever free space they can find. He breezes through a set that includes his 2013 hit single “Gobe,” 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards-winning Hottest Single of the Year “Aye,” “Risky,” his Popcaan-featuring 2019 single from A Good Time, and “Jowo,” from his 2020 album A Better Time, giving a crisp chronological run-through of his career and accomplishments.

In recent months, Davido has been bridging the gap between his Afrobeats roots and US hip-hop, collaborating with Lil Baby on “So Crazy” in November last year, adding a Nicki Minaj collaboration to his collection with “Holy Ground,” and working with Megan Thee Stallion on an upcoming collaboration with British star Idris Elba (yes, that Idris Elba, who moonlights as a DJ and producer between movies and shows). And though Davido has put those famous American stars’ names on his resume, he still made sure to highlight his fellow up-and-coming African stars on the album as well; in January, he released the video for “The Best” featuring Mayorkun.

Watch Davido’s Tiny Desk Concert above.