Since it first began in 2019, Day N Vegas had been establishing itself as one of the marquee hip-hop and R&B music festivals in the country — one that can stand up to the growing influence of the many Rolling Loud properties around the world. The 2022 edition of Day N Vegas was slated to be the first major US festival performance for Travis Scott following last year’s Astroworld tragedy. But now, it’ll all have to wait, as Day N Vegas 2022 has been cancelled.

Previously scheduled to go down from September 2nd – 4th at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with headliners J. Cole, SZA and Scott, festival organizers announced today that due to, “A combination of logistics, timing and production issues,” they are forced to cancel the festival. The full statement from Day N Vegas reads as follows:

We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase. If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via support.axs.com. For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit daynvegas2022.com for more info.

Also scheduled to perform, were acts like 21 Savage, Baby Keem, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Jorja Smith, Joji, Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, Pusha T, and more.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.