It’s been a few years since DDG decided to shift his focus from YouTube to music, and so far, it’s paid off well for the young rapper. He kicked things off in 2018 with Take Me Serious, and by last year, he earned his respect with his third project Die 4 Respect. The 11-track effort delivered appearances from Lil Yachty, Pnb Rock, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, and more and stood out in the hip-hop world and appeared on Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2021 list. We’ll have to see what’s next for DDG, but he’s getting the ball rolling with his new single, “Elon Musk” alongside Gunna.

The new track sticks to the melodic formula that the rappers have thrived with, and on it, DGG and Gunna share their aspirations to be as rich as Elon Musk and Kanye West. The new single arrives after DDG ended his 2021 year with “Rucci,” a triumphant effort that celebrated his success in two games. As for Gunna, he’s been off to a great start in 2022 as he kicked off the year with his third album DS4EVER. The project has stood out as a favorite in the music world and it also became his second No. 1 solo album after it beat out The Weeknd’s Dawn FM for the top spot.

DDG and Gunna’s pairing also comes at an interesting time as many have romantically linked them to R&B sister duo Halle and Chloe Bailey respectively.

