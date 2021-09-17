In his new single “Rucci,” Pontiac, Michigan-born rapper DDG brags that he “made a million dollars off a screen,” setting himself apart from a common rap narrative. And although he’s proud of his accomplishments, he also boasts that were he to dip into selling drugs like some of his contemporaries, he’d be just as good as that. The new single’s release was paired with a music video that dropped just a few hours later in which the rapper shows off some of his home art, cars, and female companions.

“Rucci” follows a string of standalone singles released in the wake of his breakout joint tape with OG Parker, Die 4 Respect. While that release helped earn him the notice of XXL‘s 2021 Freshman Class, he’s apparently been looking forward to his next project, a follow-up to his 2019 debut album Valedictorian. In addition to “Rucci,” DDG recently shared videos for “Midwest Flow,” “Lusted,” and “If I Go Broke” in the past month, showing a hustle that isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Earlier this summer, DDG became one of Uproxx’s cover artists, as well as sharing a performance of his song “Hood Melody” on UPROXX Sessions and offering his thoughts on Blueface for How I Blew Up.

Watch DDG’s “Rucci” above.