Did Halle Bailey Say She’s Married To DDG?

Since people began speculating about them in January 2022, Halle Bailey and DDG have been open about their relationship. In August 2022, Bailey told Essence she was “for sure” in love with DDG, noting she’d “been a fan of his for years.” That November, DDG gushed about The Little Mermaid star in a way that incidentally foreshadowed the rumors swirling around the couple almost exactly one year later.

“Yeah, yeah, I’m married,” DDG said on The Breakfast Club. “Nah, I ain’t really married, but you know what I mean.” The rapper added that he figured he’d “eventually” marry Bailey. Well, did it happen?

On Wednesday, October 18, Glamour UK named Bailey its “Women Of The Year Awards 2023 Gen-Z Game-Changer honoree.” According to Pop Base, the accompanying cover story initially misattributed a pull-quote to Bailey that actually belonged to fellow cover star Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The quote reads, “Being a mum, being newly married — there’s the positive side of it, but also the negative. I want to show that, although things might look perfect from the exterior, that’s not always the case.”

Glamour Magazine seems to have incorrectly placed a quote from their interview with Leigh Anne on their interview with Halle Bailey, which implied that Halle was married to DDG and expecting their first child. pic.twitter.com/qHB2a7DcjE — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 18, 2023

Bailey’s profile no longer includes the aforementioned quote on the Glamour UK website, but it remains within Leigh-Anne’s profile. It should also be noted that Glamour has not addressed the alleged mishap. And for now, there has not been explicit confirmation that Bailey and DDG are married or that they’re parents, though rumors have been swirling around whether Bailey is pregnant since at least August.