Grammy-Nominated Producer Deputy Wants To Evolve The R&B Landscape

The landscape of R&B is changing, but producer Jamil Pierce, better known as Deputy, has his finger on the pulse. With credits on tracks by Mikhala Jené, Rihanna, and Ari Lennox, the prolific artist has helped craft a multitude of alternative R&B and melodic hip-hop hits. This year, Deputy is nominated for two Grammys — Record Of The Year and Best R&B Song, for his work on Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama.” As his resume holds, Deputy has become a go-to collaborator for women in R&B. Deputy’s love of music traces back to his childhood in Brooklyn, where his days were spent inside his grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s homes, soundtracked by soap operas, and “easy listening” radio stations. Some of his favorites included Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, The BeeGees, Phil Collins, Cyndi Lauper, and Madonna. “I didn’t know half of what they were talking about at the time,” says Deputy. “But the melodies were pretty cool. As a kid, it just developed this love for music.” As a young talent with an old soul, Deputy always sought to create songs with which, he could form an emotional connection. Having worked on the business side and the creative side of the industry, Deputy has covered his bases, but still has visions for the future of music. We catch up with Deputy shortly before the Grammys to discuss the current realm of music, and how one of the biggest hits of the past year came together. One of your first experiences in the industry was working as an intern at JIVE Records. What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned while working on the business side? Hits keep the lights on. I say that because I was able to see the artists, at that time, come to the office and see how the energy of everyone who worked there changed. Once those artists came into the office, I just noticed everyone’s energy was different. “Oh, Justin Timberlake is here” or “Oh, Britney Spears is here.” Just seeing that made me realize hits make the building move.

You signed to Roc Nation in 2009 as a producer. What made you want to realign your focus from the business side to the creative side? I did my internship at Jive Records because it was my way to get into the industry. My goal was always to be a music producer. I didn’t know anyone in the industry to get my feet in the door. Once I quit my job at Morgan Stanley and I found that internship, it was just my point of entry into the industry. The purpose is always to be a music producer. Having worked with Ari Lennox, Rihanna, and Victoria Monét, how do you feel about the current landscape of R&B? A lot of my R&B songs are with women, but having a balance with a male presence would be fire to just, add something new. I think for me, I would like to inject something new. A new sound, something that’s disruptive and urgent. I love what we’ve done with the genre so far. And I think that we’re at a space right now, where we can add something else to elevate something different. I get what you’re saying. You don’t necessarily imagine a male-dominated landscape, but you want to bring back that era of the male singers crying in the desert, like in the ‘90s Yes. 100%. Like, there were a lot of men who showed vulnerability. They showed vulnerability within the music. People wanted things. No one wants anything anymore. Back then, people cried for things, like, “I cry for you. I’ll give you the stars, and moon, and whatever.” How did you first connect with Victoria Monét? I first met her a few years ago at a random studio session. I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up? I’m Dep” A few years after that, her manager reached out to me for a session. It was somewhat of a random reach out because I didn’t really know her manager like that. Our very first session was for [the title track to Monét’s 2020 EP] Jaguar, which sparked the whole Jaguar era. But yeah, it was just basically her manager reaching out, saying, “Hey, would you like to do a session with Victoria?” Knowing who she is, and how crazy her pen is, I definitely said “Yeah, let’s do it.” That one reach-out turned into this amazing moment four years later.