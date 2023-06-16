Music

Victoria Monét Shares Postive Affirmations For The Ladies On Her New Single, ‘On My Mama’

Victoria Monét continues to tease her upcoming album, Jaguar II. Tonight (June 16), she has shared a special confidence anthem for the ladies.

On her new single, “On My Mama,” Monét recites positive affirmations to herself over a smooth, jazzy beat, while encouraging her lady friends to do the same.

“I put that on my mama, on my hood, I look fly, I look good,” she songs on the song’s chorus, recalling a Texas hip-hop classic.

The chorus interpolates Chalie Boy’s “I Look Good,” then, shortly after, features a sample of the original song.

Over the course of the song, Monét encourages the listener to be their best selves — both inside and out.

“’On My Mama’ is the soundtrack to positive affirmations!” said Monét. “Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good, you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true – you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!”

You can listen to “On My Mama” above.

Listen To This
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Indie Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×