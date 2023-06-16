Victoria Monét continues to tease her upcoming album, Jaguar II. Tonight (June 16), she has shared a special confidence anthem for the ladies.

On her new single, “On My Mama,” Monét recites positive affirmations to herself over a smooth, jazzy beat, while encouraging her lady friends to do the same.

“I put that on my mama, on my hood, I look fly, I look good,” she songs on the song’s chorus, recalling a Texas hip-hop classic.

The chorus interpolates Chalie Boy’s “I Look Good,” then, shortly after, features a sample of the original song.

Over the course of the song, Monét encourages the listener to be their best selves — both inside and out.

“’On My Mama’ is the soundtrack to positive affirmations!” said Monét. “Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good, you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true – you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!”

You can listen to “On My Mama” above.