Destroy Lonely Prepares For A Big Hit In His Anxious ‘How U Feel?’ Video

Atlanta rock rapper Destroy Lonely dropped his debut studio album, If Looks Could Kill, in May, debuting at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and selling 29,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. He continues to promote the album, releasing the video for the standout track “How U Feel?” today.

The video takes on imagery from such wide-ranging influences as the Sam Raimi Spider-Man series and assassin action dramas like Nikita and Mr. And Mrs. Smith. Destroy Lonely and his girls load up their weapons and hop in an SUV, presumably for a late-night murder mission.

The song “How U Feel?” was recently featured in the film Insidious: The Red Door, reflecting the horror film aesthetics embraced by the Opium rapper on his debut. Meanwhile, Destroy Lonely is also rising quickly, collaborating with breakout artist PinkPanthress for “Turn Your Phone Off.” He’s also on tour with Opium founder Playboi Carti and the rest of his labelmates later this year.

Watch Destroy Lonely’s “How U Feel?” video above. You can see the tour dates below.

09/06/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

09/09/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/12/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/13/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09/15/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/16/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*~

09/17/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

09/20/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/23/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/26/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/27/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/28/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/30/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/01/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/02/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*

10/04/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/05/2023 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/06/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/09/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/11/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/13/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/14/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/15/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/17/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/20/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/19/2023 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/21/2023 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/22/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

11/24/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/25/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/27/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/29/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/30/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/02/2023 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

12/04/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena