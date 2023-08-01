Destroy Lonely Prepares For A Big Hit In His Anxious ‘How U Feel?’ Video

Atlanta rock rapper Destroy Lonely dropped his debut studio album, If Looks Could Kill, in May, debuting at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and selling 29,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. He continues to promote the album, releasing the video for the standout track “How U Feel?” today.
The video takes on imagery from such wide-ranging influences as the Sam Raimi Spider-Man series and assassin action dramas like Nikita and Mr. And Mrs. Smith. Destroy Lonely and his girls load up their weapons and hop in an SUV, presumably for a late-night murder mission.
The song “How U Feel?” was recently featured in the film Insidious: The Red Door, reflecting the horror film aesthetics embraced by the Opium rapper on his debut. Meanwhile, Destroy Lonely is also rising quickly, collaborating with breakout artist PinkPanthress for “Turn Your Phone Off.” He’s also on tour with Opium founder Playboi Carti and the rest of his labelmates later this year.
Watch Destroy Lonely’s “How U Feel?” video above. You can see the tour dates below.
09/06/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
09/09/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/12/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/13/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09/15/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/16/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*~
09/17/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
09/20/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/23/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
09/26/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/27/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/28/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/30/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/01/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/02/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*
10/04/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/05/2023 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/06/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/07/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/09/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/11/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/13/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/14/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/15/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/17/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/20/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/19/2023 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/21/2023 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/22/2023 — London, UK @ The O2
11/24/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/25/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/27/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/29/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/30/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/02/2023 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
12/04/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena