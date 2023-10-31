Did Diddy And Jennifer Lopez Used To Date?

Diddy recently reflected on rumors surrounding his relationship with Jennifer Lopez years back during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. While he denied certain things, it is true that the two used to date — making frequent headlines and red carpet appearances along the way.

Here’s what to know about Diddy and J. Lo’s past relationship.

The two originally began dating around 1999 and stayed together for a few years. In 2001, they appeared in matching outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards, and Diddy was also by her side when she wore her iconic green dress.

However, Diddy and J. Lo also had chaotic moments. She reportedly spent hours in jail after Diddy was involved in a fight — and things escalated into a club shooting. Both were arrested.

“I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin,” Lopez told Vibe Magazine in 2003 (via InStyle) about how he was unfaithful repeatedly. “I never caught him… but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.”

They would ultimately wind up splitting later in 2001. Now, J. Lo is married to Ben Affleck, and Diddy is seeing Yung Miami.