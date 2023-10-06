drake
Getty Image
Music

Drake Unveiled The Tracklist For ‘For All The Dogs’ But The Collabs Are Still Hidden

Drake‘s eighth studio album, For All The Dogs is almost here. He is dropping the anticipated album tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. EST with very little promotion — only a slight tease in his poetry book and a reveal of the album artwork drawn by his son, Adonis. Additionally, he shared a video yesterday morning for a song called “8AM In Charlotte,” in which, Adonis makes a cameo — and he’s previously shared “Slime You Out,” a collaboration with his once-lover, SZA.

Today (October 6), Drake took to Instagram to reveal the tracklist, just hours before the album is scheduled to drop. While Drake is known for his collabs, the tracklist does not reveal any featured artists. Perhaps he is pulling a Travis Scott, who didn’t reveal the collabs on his fourth album Utopia until after its official drop.

So far, we do know that SZA will appear on “Slime You Out,” but your guess is as good as ours, regarding the others.

You can see the For All The Dogs tracklist below.

1. “Virginia Beach”
2. “Amen”
3. “Calling For You”
4. “Fear Of Heights”
5. “Daylight”
6. “First Person Shooter”
7. “IDGAF”
8. “7969 Santa”
9. “Slime You Out” Feat. SZA
10. “Bahamas Promises”
11. “Tried Our Best”
12. “Screw The World Interlude”
13. “Members Only”
14. “Drew A Picasso”
15. “What Would Pluto Do.”
16. “All The Parties”
17. “8AM In Charlotte”
18. “BBL Love Interlude”
19. “Gently”
20. “Rich Baby Daddy”
21. “Another Late Night”
22. “Away From Home”
23. “Polar Opposites”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of September 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×