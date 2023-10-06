Drake‘s eighth studio album, For All The Dogs is almost here. He is dropping the anticipated album tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. EST with very little promotion — only a slight tease in his poetry book and a reveal of the album artwork drawn by his son, Adonis. Additionally, he shared a video yesterday morning for a song called “8AM In Charlotte,” in which, Adonis makes a cameo — and he’s previously shared “Slime You Out,” a collaboration with his once-lover, SZA.

Today (October 6), Drake took to Instagram to reveal the tracklist, just hours before the album is scheduled to drop. While Drake is known for his collabs, the tracklist does not reveal any featured artists. Perhaps he is pulling a Travis Scott, who didn’t reveal the collabs on his fourth album Utopia until after its official drop.

So far, we do know that SZA will appear on “Slime You Out,” but your guess is as good as ours, regarding the others.

You can see the For All The Dogs tracklist below.

1. “Virginia Beach”

2. “Amen”

3. “Calling For You”

4. “Fear Of Heights”

5. “Daylight”

6. “First Person Shooter”

7. “IDGAF”

8. “7969 Santa”

9. “Slime You Out” Feat. SZA

10. “Bahamas Promises”

11. “Tried Our Best”

12. “Screw The World Interlude”

13. “Members Only”

14. “Drew A Picasso”

15. “What Would Pluto Do.”

16. “All The Parties”

17. “8AM In Charlotte”

18. “BBL Love Interlude”

19. “Gently”

20. “Rich Baby Daddy”

21. “Another Late Night”

22. “Away From Home”

23. “Polar Opposites”