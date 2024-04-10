When you reach a certain level of fame, it’s essentially inevitable that people will start to speculate about whether you’ve had some sort of cosmetic surgery done. Megan Thee Stallion is at this point, as she has apparently been accused of getting a nose job.

Did Megan Thee Stallion Get A Nose Job?

As XXL notes, In an Instagram Story video shared on April 8, Megan said, “They be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she got her nose done.’ No, y’all h*es wish I got my nose done. Y’all h*es need to comprehend how much the recovery surgery take. Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery take. I’ve been on your [expletive] since 2017. At what point in life I had time to lay down and let you h*es breathe? Keep up, h*e.”

So, the answer came right from the stallion’s mouth, as Meg says she did not get a nose job.

What she did do, though, is set the internet ablaze with her twerking challenge. Many followed Meg in sharing videos of themselves twerking, and this even got the attention of Latto, who shared her own high-effort clip.

