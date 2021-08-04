Diddy Explains His 15 Roaches Story After Skeptics Doubt His Digits

Diddy‘s told some outlandish tall tales over the years, but recently, fans expressed skepticism over one of those stories when he claimed that he once woke up motivated to escape the hood because there were “15 roaches” on his face. Fans on Twitter doubted the digits, taking the rap mogul to task for exaggerating the numbers. However, in a new video for Vanity Fair to accompany his cover story, the man who nicknamed himself “Love” tries to set the record straight.

“One day, I woke up with, like, 15 roaches on my face,” he reiterates in the video, addressing the skeptics and reinforcing his narrative at the same time. ” “People were like, ‘How did you know it was 15?’ and I was like, ‘If you had 15 roaches on your face, you would know there was around 15 roaches on your face.’”

Why is Diddy cappin like this pic.twitter.com/Tf45FKO9wQ — DaBaby’s PR Manager (@ilovesmick) July 6, 2021

Diddy initially shared the story in the caption of a video of himself eating mango by a pool. In the video, he gives one of his signature motivational speeches: “You could do it,” he implores viewers. “You could be whoever you want. You could be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backdrop. I ain’t special. I just want it. I want it bad, you feel me? I won’t allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard.”

You can watch the Vanity Fair video above and read the full profile here.