Tonight (September 15), Diddy dropped his much-anticipated R&B album, The Love Album: Off The Grid. On the new album is “Another One Of Me,” a scorching collaboration with 21 Savage, French Montana, and The Weeknd.

This song is particularly special, as Diddy previously teased the song as the last collaboration of The Weeknd’s music career. On the chorus, The Weeknd gives us an empowering, confident farewell.

“Another one of me won’t come around again,” he sings on the song’s chorus, marking the beginning of the end of Abel Tesfaye’s run as The Weeknd.

Elsewhere on the song, the three rappers each deliver verses in which they thrive in their affluence and timelessness, and while The Weeknd may slowly be stepping away from the spotlight, French, 21, and Diddy aren’t letting their reign let up just yet.

The song was first previewed in a Beats commercial last year, sparking much anticipation for the collab.

In the accompanying music video, the four heavy hitters are seen in a digital kingdom, holding the wreckage together as the spit rhymes and deliver vocal bars.

You can see the video for “Another One Of Me” above.

The Love Album: Off The Grid is out now via Love Records. Find more information here.