Dinner Party, the supergroup of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington, have announced their album, Enigmatic Society, will drop this month — just ahead of their performance at Coachella’s first weekend.

In celebration, the band also shared a new single, “For Granted” (feat. Arin Ray) today. The chilled-out energy in this latest release transports listeners to another planet, or maybe even a beach, as the instrumental incorporates twinkling bubble sounds. It marks just one of a few of the group’s collaborations with Ray on their new album.

The tracklist also features other special guests, including Phoelix, Tank, and Ant Clemons. This follows Dinner Party’s string of success over the past few years since they debuted. The band took received a Grammy nomination in 2022 for Best Progressive R&B Album for their project Dinner Party: Dessert. If they continue down this path, based on what “For Granted” suggests as well, more nods could be on the horizon.

Listen to Dinner Party’s “For Granted” (feat. Arin Ray) above. Continue scrolling for their Enigmatic Society album art and complete tracklist.

1. “Answered Prayer” (feat. Phoelix)

2. “Breathe” (feat. Arin Ray)

3. “Insane” (feat. Ant Clemons)

4. “Watts Renaissance”

5. “For Granted” (feat. Arin Ray)

6. “Secure” (feat. Phoelix & Tank)

7. “Can’t Go” (feat. Phoelix)

8. “The Lower East Side”

9. “Love Love” (feat. Arin Ray)

Enigmatic Society is out 4/16 via Sounds Of Crenshaw/Empire. Find more information here.