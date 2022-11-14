DJ Khaled 2022
DJ Khaled Had A Silk Pillow Under His Shoes During A Miami Heat Game And It Led To Many Jokes

The Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets in back-to-back games, but DJ Khaled emerged as the preeminent winner from Saturday’s matchup in Miami. Khaled sat courtside in his unreleased “We The Best” Crimson Bliss Air Jordan 5s. The sneakers alone weren’t the main attraction, though. Khaled rested his feet on a color-coordinated silk pillow with “WE THE BEST” stitched on it.

“I just went over to ask him, ‘DJ Khaled, why the pillow?’ And he said, ‘These shoes are exclusive. They are not even out yet,'” sideline reporter Ashley Shahahmadi said on the Bally Sports South broadcast. “They are We The Best and Air Jordan, so he said they cannot touch any floors because they are new edition and we gotta keep ’em that way for now.”

Khaled’s new colorway with Nike will be available to the public on November 28 for $225, and his efforts to create buzz worked flawlessly. Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler joked that sitting out the final minute of Miami’s win was “great” because “I got to take my shoes off, put them on my pillow like DJ Khaled was over there doing.”

Butler’s teammate and fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo was spotted rocking a pair, and Khaled was willing to look past Adebayo letting them touch the pavement before November 28.

The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers’ mascots cleverly recreated the moment, too.

Check out Khaled’s posts about his Jordan 5s below.

