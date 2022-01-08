The highly transmissible Omicron variant has caused a spike in COVID cases all over the world. It’s been particularly bad in the United States. Earlier this week, the nation recorded over a million positive cases in a day — the most in the country over a 24-hour span. One person who was hit with a positive test this week was legendary hip-hop DJ and producer Kid Carpi, who shared the news on Instagram and was honest about his condition.

“I’m sick as sh*t man,” he said in a video. “Y’all gotta be careful out there, man. Y’all be careful ’cause it’s bad out there. I’ve been sick for the last three days. F*cking head is pounding. Back hurt. I’m pretty far from good.” He then issued some advice and a warning to those who listened to the video. “I just wanted to pop on here and tell y’all take care of yourselves, man,” he said. “F*ck them parties. F*ck hanging out. If you ain’t gotta be somewhere then don’t go. Just relax, ’cause this sh*t is no joke.”

Capri concluded, “Every shirt I put on, I sweat it out. The lady just left here to give me my test. I had the home test, she came over here and tested me. F*cking head is pounding. But like I said, man, just stay out the way. Take care of yourself out there because it’s serious. Sh*t is serious.”