DJDS’ Remix St. Vincent’s ‘Los Ageless’ Highlights Its Vulnerable Heart

Deputy Music Editor
03.09.18

On St. Vincent’s latest impressive album, MASSEDUCTION, and really across her catalog, there are songs of gut-wrenching heartbreak and longing that can often be masked or softened by the artist’s own theatrical presentation. The desperation that strikes at the chorus of her single “Los Ageless,” which is currently getting its fair share of support at rock radio, is certainly felt, but the grandeur of the song makes her words sting a little less.

It’s the remix from LA-based electronic duo DJDS that helps expose a layer of vulnerability that the original recording suggests. Known as much for their own exhilarating dance-floor ready compositions as they are for their work on Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo, the pair strip down the original track, coming close to a barebones reinterpretation of the song that underscores its emotional heart.

And that’s what the best remixes do, unveil a piece of the song that was always apparent but might not have been the center of the original presentation. After the second chorus, the music drops mostly away to leave Annie Clark asking, “How can anybody have you and lose you and not lose your mind, too?” Her voice sounds gruff and exhausted, as if she’d poured everything she had into the previous couple minutes of singing. And, for a moment, the song becomes something totally new.

Check out St. Vincent’s “Los Ageless” as remixed by DJDS above.

Around The Web

TAGSDJDSst. vincent

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP