With each stop, the It’s All A Blur Tour reveals more about Drake’s future musical plans. First, the rapepr confessed in Montreal that he’d love to secure a feature from J. Cole after bringing him out for a surprise performance in July. On Sunday, August 13, for his second show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Drake announced that he was able to finish one song with another music superstar.

Last night, Bad Bunny was the special guest for the evening. But do Drake and Bad Bunny have a new song coming soon? According to Drake, the answer is yes. During his obligatory chat with the sold-out crowd, he shared the news.

“It’s been six years,” Drake told to the crowd before adding, “Imma let y’all cheer. Go ahead and make some noise for Bunny real quick.”

As the hype began to calm down, Drake went on to say, “Look, I want to tell y’all something. Because y’all are in LA, and we love you. It’s been like six years since me and Benito released a song. So, we have a song coming for y’all.

Drake did not specify if the track will appear on his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, or Bad Bunny’s next project. Either way, fans are excited to get a follow-up to their 2018 song, “Mia,” which appeared on Bad Bunny’s album X 100pre.