Drake’s fatherhood has been called into question by Pusha T in his now infamous diss track “The Story Of Adidon.” Even users on TikTok raised an eyebrow after the “Search & Rescue” rapper joked about not knowing how much his son, Adonis Graham, weighed at the time of his birth. However, Drake hasn’t been fazed by the critics. He’s put his love for his son on full display by tattooing Adonis’ name on the back of his neck.

In photos shared by HipHopDX, Drake debuted the new body art while hanging out with friends. This isn’t the first inked piece dedicated to his curled hair cutie.

Drake gets tattoo of son’s name on back of his neck https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/sDxHmuLFyF — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 7, 2023

In 2019, Drake showcased an expertly crafted portrait of Adonis on his right forearm. The musicians added the mural to his already massive string of images of his family members on his body. In 2014, Drake inked a picture of his father, Dennis Graham, to which he returned the sentiments in 2017 with a tattoo dedicated to Drake on his upper shoulder.

Drake also has detailed illustrations of his maternal grandmother, uncle, and mother tattooed on his back.

But Drake’s tattoo of his son’s name isn’t the only new ink the musician was spotted with. The entertainer also tattooed his mother’s first and middle initial, SG (for Sandra Gale), on his face.