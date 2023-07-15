Last night (July 14), Drake brought the It’s All A Blur Tour> to the Bell Centre in Montreal. Though 21 Savage was notably absent, Drake still had plenty of surprises for fans.

One of them being an appearance by collaborator and longtime friend, rapper J Cole. Cole walked through the crowd wearing a yellow shirt that read “The game has changed, you have been warned.”

Cole later arrived to the stage, where he performed his 2014 hit “No Role Modelz” alongside Drake.

Drake brings out J Cole in Montreal pic.twitter.com/fDJR9QW3Aw — Dody (@vietbrah) July 15, 2023

Back in April, the two performed a special set at Cole’s Dreamville Festival 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

At one of Cole’s shows in Miami back in 2021, Drake made a surprise appearance, where he performed three songs from his Certified Lover Boy album, where he told Cole “You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic.”

Though the two rappers’ friendship goes back over a decade, the two have only released a handful of collabs — including 2010’s “In The Morning” and 2013’s “Jodeci Freestyle.” They have, however, loaned each other beats for their projects, and have brought each other out on stage over the years.

You can see some clips from the Montreal concert above.